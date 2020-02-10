Peephole in St. Pete home lands repeat voyeurism offender back behind bars, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is accused of voyeurism after deputies say his roommate found a peephole with a video camera in the bathroom. And according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, this is not the first time 63-year-old Glenn Vonschondorf has been arrested for voyeurism.

The latest incident happened at the Palace Mobile Home Park on 54th Avenue in St. Petersburg. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Vonschondorf’s roommate discovered the peephole on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Deputies say Vonschondorf’s bedroom shared a wall with the bathroom and that he carved the peephole into the wall to film people using the bathroom.

Vonschondorf first said the hole was there prior to him moving in and he didn’t know about it.

The next day, it was determined Vonschondorf was still on probation from his last charge of voyeurism. After the sheriff’s office received the phone call about his probation, deputies say Vonschondorf admitted to the probation officer that he did put the peephole there and would pleasure himself while watching through the peephole or watching images taken through the peephole.







According to PCSO, video voyeurism is when someone installs a recording device to secretly record them for their own entertainment, arousal or profit. Deputies say Vonschondorf used a cellphone camera to capture video of at least four victims in his home. He installed a Samsung Moto E5 Plus and filmed victims through a peephole, the arrest report says.

Deputies say there were multiple thumbnails on his phone with people undressing, using the toilet, showering and taking care of hygiene. According to the sheriff’s office, Vonschondorf admitted to videotaping and uploading these images on his computer.

The sheriff’s office calls Vonschondorf a “high-risk sexual offender.” He is now facing a felony including three charges of voyeurism, video voyeurism and violation of conditional release. He is awaiting trial.

LATEST PINELLAS COUNTY NEWS: