Peephole in St. Pete home lands repeat voyeurism offender back behind bars, deputies say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is accused of voyeurism after deputies say his roommate found a peephole with a video camera in the bathroom. And according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, this is not the first time 63-year-old Glenn Vonschondorf has been arrested for voyeurism.

The latest incident happened at the Palace Mobile Home Park on 54th Avenue in St. Petersburg. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Vonschondorf’s roommate discovered the peephole on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Deputies say Vonschondorf’s bedroom shared a wall with the bathroom and that he carved the peephole into the wall to film people using the bathroom.

Vonschondorf first said the hole was there prior to him moving in and he didn’t know about it.

The next day, it was determined Vonschondorf was still on probation from his last charge of voyeurism. After the sheriff’s office received the phone call about his probation, deputies say Vonschondorf admitted to the probation officer that he did put the peephole there and would pleasure himself while watching through the peephole or watching images taken through the peephole.

According to PCSO, video voyeurism is when someone installs a recording device to secretly record them for their own entertainment, arousal or profit. Deputies say Vonschondorf used a cellphone camera to capture video of at least four victims in his home. He installed a Samsung Moto E5 Plus and filmed victims through a peephole, the arrest report says.

Deputies say there were multiple thumbnails on his phone with people undressing, using the toilet, showering and taking care of hygiene. According to the sheriff’s office, Vonschondorf admitted to videotaping and uploading these images on his computer.

The sheriff’s office calls Vonschondorf a “high-risk sexual offender.” He is now facing a felony including three charges of voyeurism, video voyeurism and violation of conditional release. He is awaiting trial.

LATEST PINELLAS COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts"

Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season"

Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert"

49-year-old veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "49-year-old veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics"

Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"

Dance your way to romance with FREE ballroom classes in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance your way to romance with FREE ballroom classes in Tampa Bay"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

USF Iowa intvw

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Iowa intvw"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss