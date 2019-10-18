Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Clearwater crash

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

Police say the crash happened in the 1200 block of Court Street. A female pedestrian was transported to Bayfront Health.

We’re on scene of pedestrian-involved crash with life-threatening injuries at Court and Lincoln. Adult female pedestrian taken to Bayfront via Bayflite. Eastbound lanes are closed just east of Missouri Avenue. pic.twitter.com/OgkeGwNmEV — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) October 18, 2019

Eastbound lanes are closed just east of Missouri Avenue.

