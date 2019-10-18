Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Clearwater crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

Police say the crash happened in the 1200 block of Court Street. A female pedestrian was transported to Bayfront Health.

Eastbound lanes are closed just east of Missouri Avenue.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

