Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Clearwater crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.
Police say the crash happened in the 1200 block of Court Street. A female pedestrian was transported to Bayfront Health.
Eastbound lanes are closed just east of Missouri Avenue.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
