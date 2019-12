CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. according to officials the pedestrian was taken to Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg for his injuries.

All westbound traffic is being diverted at this time. Eastbound traffic is not affected.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the pedestrian remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.