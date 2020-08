CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A male pedestrian is currentley being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Clearwater Friday night.

According to Clearwater police, the accident happened just after 8 p.m. on Court Street east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert.

At this time, all eastbound traffic in the area of MLK is shut down as the investigation is conducted.