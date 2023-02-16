PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian crossing a road in Pinellas County was struck by two separate vehicles Wednesday evening, according to the Largo Police Department.

Traffic Homicide investigators were called to the crash near 2024 Seminole Boulevard in Largo around 10:40 p.m.

Once there, authorities learned a Honda driving south struck the pedestrian who was crossing the road, not at a posted crosswalk.

Authorities said the Honda driver remained at the crash site and was later cleared by medical staff at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Shortly after the pedestrian was struck by the Honda, a second vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, struck the pedestrian and sped off.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries.

Anyone with information on the dark-colored sedan is asked to contact the Largo Police Department.