TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County.

The collision occurred at about 3 a.m. along the northbound lanes of U.S. 19, just north of Curlew Road.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene after the incident.

There is still no word on what led to the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. At least one northbound lane is open at this time.