Pedestrian struck, killed by minivan on Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was struck and killed as he tried to cross a street in Treasure Island on Sunday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred at about 9:50 p.m. in the 10100 block of Gulf Boulevard.

Deputies said Daniel Wells, 52, was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by the 2006 Dodge Caravan. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, according to deputies.