PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car at around 11:52 p.m. Friday night, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of Tampa Road and Burbank Road in Oldsmar.

Investigators said a 68-year-old was driving eastbound on Tampa Road in a Toyota Camry.

The pedestrian, a 78-year-old man, was crossing Tampa Road, at the intersection of Burbank Road, not using a crosswalk, officials said.

The victim was walking with a roller walker while crossing the street, when he was struck by the Camry in the eastbound lanes of Tampa Road, the sheriff’s department said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said the crash was not impacted by speed or impairment.

The investigation remains ongoing.