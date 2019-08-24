Pedestrian struck and killed in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead after he was hit by a car Friday night in Largo.

The incident happened on U.S. 19 Frontage Rd South at the intersection of East Bay Drive at 8:44 p.m.

According to the Largo Police Department, a pedestrian was crossing Frontage Road when he entered the path of a driver turning onto U.S. Highway 19 North.

The driver did not see the pedestrian and ran him over suffering serious injuries.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash and no charges have been filed.