ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian has passed away after a fatal collision after a vehicle struck a pedestrian standing on the curb in St. Petersburg.

According to police, the vehicles crashed on Martin Luther King Street near 3rd Avenue North around 4:45 p.m.

Police say southbound lanes are closed at 4th Avenue North as an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.