Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pinellas Park overnight.

According to Pinellas Park police, the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the area of 66th Street North and 70th Avenue.

Officers say the pedestrian involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not release any information on the vehicle involved or say if any charges were pending. More information is expected later Friday morning once police finish investigating.

The crash temporarily impacted traffic, shutting down northbound lanes of 66th Street at 68th Avenue North. The roadway has since been reopened.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.