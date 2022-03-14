Pedestrian overpass planned for busy Clearwater intersection

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A major project is in the works to keep bicyclists and pedestrians from getting hurt at a busy intersection in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Transportation is designing an overpass to connect the Bayshore and Courtney Campbell trails.

According to FDOT spokeswoman Kris Carson, crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists are too common at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

“It’s really simple, we’re doing this for safety reasons. We have a really unfortunate problem, a lot of speeders on State Road 60. We want to take the bicyclists and the pedestrians and really separate the two modes of traffic.,” Carson said.

The project will cost $8 million, according to Carson. Construction is set to begin in late 2023.