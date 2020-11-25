Pedestrian killed while crossing 54th Avenue North in Lealman

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A pedestrian walking across a road was struck and killed by an SUV in Pinellas County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 58-year-old St. Pete man was crossing 54th Avenue North near 26th Street North when he was hit by the vehicle.

The man died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch, was not hurt.

Further information was not immediately available.

