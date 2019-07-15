Woman struck, killed after her car broke down in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say at least one person was seen jumping out of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman in St. Petersburg.

According to police, an Infiniti sedan struck Phelexis Jakara Robinson, 26, just after midnight as she was standing next to her Lincoln near the intersection 34th Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Police said Robinson had just gotten out of her car after it broke down when she was struck by the speeding Infiniti, officers said. She died at the scene.

The Infiniti continued onto 37th Avenue, then one or two individuals jumped out of the car and abandoned the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen out of Hillsborough County.

Further information was not immediately available.

All roadways have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

