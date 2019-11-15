LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Pedestrian killed in Seminole crash

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Peter Bernard

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in Seminole.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday along Seminole Boulevard and 102nd Avenue North.

According to deputies, due to low-light, inclement weather and heavy traffic, the driver was unable to see the female pedestrian standing in the traffic lane.

The driver’s vehicle struck the pedestrian and she was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Deputies say the female pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk at the
time of the crash.

Investigators do not believe speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss