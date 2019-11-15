Pedestrian killed in Seminole crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in Seminole.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday along Seminole Boulevard and 102nd Avenue North.

According to deputies, due to low-light, inclement weather and heavy traffic, the driver was unable to see the female pedestrian standing in the traffic lane.

The driver’s vehicle struck the pedestrian and she was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Deputies say the female pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk at the

time of the crash.

Investigators do not believe speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.