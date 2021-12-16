Pedestrian killed in Seminole crash, woman faces DUI manslaughter charge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested for DUI manslaughter after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Seminole early Thursday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Starkey Road at about 12:50 a.m.

Authorities said Francine Mashtare was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, which hit Thomas Rothwell while he was walking across Park Boulevard in a designated crosswalk.

Rothwell suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Deputies said Mashtare showed signs of impairment and was detained. She was later booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where she is being held on one count of DUI manslaughter.