Pedestrian killed in Seminole crash, woman faces DUI manslaughter charge

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested for DUI manslaughter after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Seminole early Thursday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Starkey Road at about 12:50 a.m.

Authorities said Francine Mashtare was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, which hit Thomas Rothwell while he was walking across Park Boulevard in a designated crosswalk.

Rothwell suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Deputies said Mashtare showed signs of impairment and was detained. She was later booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where she is being held on one count of DUI manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss