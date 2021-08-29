Pedestrian killed in Pinellas County by driver under the influence, sheriff’s office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man is dead after being hit by a driver late Saturday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:28 p.m., deputies were called to Seminole Boulevard for a fatal crash.

Investigators said pedestrian Nole Karcher, 44, was walking his bicycle across Seminole Boulevard when Brian Thomas, 46, of Kenneth City hit Karcher, killing him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thomas showed “signs of impairment.” Deputies arrested Thomas on charges for DUI with death and possession of clonazepam.



Investigators said the driver’s speed and impairment contributed to the incident.