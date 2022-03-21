ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are investigating another deadly crash, involving a pedestrian.

The crash shut down 1st Avenue South near 5th Street for several hours Monday morning.

“The driver did not see the pedestrian and the pedestrian stepped out in front of traffic on First Avenue,” Major Patrice Hubbard said.

This is the third fatal pedestrian crash in the last nine days. Maj. Hubbard told 8 On Your Side they all have one thing in common.

“None of them have been in a crosswalk,” Maj. Hubbard said.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

Major Hubbard said they saw 41 pedestrian crashes last year. She encourages everyone to use the crosswalk, while crossing the street, along with being aware of their surroundings.

“It’s not just about pedestrians or bicyclists or vehicles. Everyone needs to pay attention. The roads are shared for everyone,” she said.

Florida is in the top three for pedestrian fatalities, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Their research shows that these crashes increased by 20% during the pandemic, along with speeding, impaired and distracted driving.