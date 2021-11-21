Pedestrian killed by DUI driver in Seminole, deputies say

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning after a traffic incident in Seminole involving a driver under the influence, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the incident around 2:51 a.m. at the intersection of 113th Street and 102nd Avenue.

Investigators said Daniel Sarine, 31, was driving south on 113th Street when his Dodge Journey hit Ronald Martin, 23, who walking in the curb lane.

Sarine tried to avoid hitting Martin but struck him anyway, killing him at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Sarine showed signs of impairment and was arrested on a count of driving under the influence.