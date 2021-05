PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 62-year-old man has died after he attempted to try to run across I-275 in Pinellas County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. near 22nd Avenue North.

Troopers say the man was hit by two cars and died at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.