Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by SUV on Drew Street in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in critical condition after being a struck by a vehicle while crossing Drew Street in Clearwater, police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Drew Street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

According to police, the man was trying to “cross the street against a red light,” and was struck by an SUV that was traveling eastbound.

The man was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he is listed in critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.