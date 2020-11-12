Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries following officer-involved crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved crash, which sent a pedestrian to a local hospital.

Police say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the western most parking lot of the Pawn Max II, located at at 7561 49th Street N.

PPPD said an unidentified male pedestrian was taken from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries. The officer driving his fully marked SUV was not hurt.

Investigators are working to identify the pedestrian.

The investigation is in its early stages and is expected to last for several hours.

