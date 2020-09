ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Departement is investigating a fatal crash between a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 34th Street North.

Currently, 34th Street North is closed in both directions between 1st Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says the victim is a man, likely in his 50’s, who has not been identified yet.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.