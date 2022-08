TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Clearwater Friday morning.

There is still no word on what led to the incident, which occurred in the area of Bellaire Road and South Haven Drive.

The pedestrian’s name, age and gender have not been released.

Detectives have blocked off the roadway for their investigation.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information. This story is developing.