Pedestrian hit, killed by car while using crosswalk in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a 67-year-old woman was struck and killed while using a crosswalk in Gulfport.

The accident happened at the intersection of 20th Avenue South and 49th Street South shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the woman was walking in a crosswalk, heading west, when she was struck by a 2001 Lexus GS300 that was traveling southbound.

She was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she was pronounced deceased. Her name was not released.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing charges. Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash, and say that weather and poor lighting may have helped cause the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

