Pedestrian hit, killed after stepping into roadway in Largo

Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian has died after he was hit and killed after stepping into a roadway in Largo.

According to the Largo Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Bay Drive just west of Highland Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the pedestrian, a juvenile male, was crossing southbound when he stepped into the roadway and into the path of an oncoming car.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injures, according to LPD.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Largo Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

