Pedestrian hit, killed after getting off bus in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died in Largo early Friday morning after exiting a bus and getting hit by oncoming traffic, according to police.

The Largo Police Department said that a woman was exiting a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus around 6:55 a.m. on Ulmerton Road when she was hit by westbound traffic while crossing the road.

According to police, the pedestrian did not see the vehicle before it hit her.

First responders took the woman to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Officers with the department’s traffic homicide unit said the investigation is ongoing.