CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating a crash after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road.

The pedestrian involved in the crash has serious injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Drivers in that area should expect delays in the westbound lanes as the investigation is still underway.