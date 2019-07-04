Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian has died after a collision in Palm Harbor early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the individual was struck at East Lake Road at Woodlands Boulevard at about 3:15 a.m. and died on their way to the hospital.

The northbound lanes of the roadway were closed following the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

