ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 is declining in the city and he believes a mandatory mask order may be the reason.

"We put the mask mandate in place somewhere around the 23ed of June and we really thought we would see date come in this weekend or this week that would be reflective of the mask mandate. Our hope was that we would start seeing the percentage of positive go down because people were wearing the mask more. Certainly the last couple of days, that's what we've seen " said Kriseman.