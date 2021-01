ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian in St. Petersburg was hit and killed by two cars after he walked into their path Friday morning, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across 34th Street North, just north of 62nd Avenue North, when the two cars hit him.

He died at the scene.

Troopers have blocked off the roadway for the investigation.

