Pedestrian dies in St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in St. Petersburg Friday night, officials said.

St. Petersburg police say the woman was crossing the street at 38th Avenue North and 34th St. in the crosswalk when the woman stepped in front of a driver who had a green light.

The driver tried to stop, but couldn’t do so in time, and hit her.

The woman was transported to Bayfront Health St. Pete and pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The driver stayed at the scene and as of now, the driver has not been charged. We are omitting the woman’s name as next of kin has not been notified yet.