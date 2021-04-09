Pedestrian dies following crash in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a pickup truck in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg police say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue at 21st Street.

Police say two pedestrians an adult man and woman were taken to a local hospital. The man died from his injuries and the woman is in critical condition.

According to the police, the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Central Avenue and 21st Street is expected to stay shut down in all directions for at least two hours for the investigation.