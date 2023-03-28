CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Clearwater on Tuesday morning.

Clearwater police responded to the collision just after 5 a.m. along Sunset Point Road. They did not give any additional details about the incident or the vehicle involved.

Police said the driver left the scene of the crash. The pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sunset Point Road is closed between Kings Highway and Highland Avenue while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.