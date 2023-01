LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died after she was struck by an SUV in Largo on Monday night, police said.

Largo police said the incident happened in the area of Fountain Way and Ulmerton Road.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and she darted into the path of the SUV.

The driver remained at the scene and was not impaired, police said.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where she later died.