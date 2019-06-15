Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, troopers say

Pinellas County

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating the death of a pedestrian after they were hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot. 

According to troopers, the accident happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart located at 35404 US 19 in Palm Harbor, Florida. 

Troopers say 36-year-old Brian Bristow was driving through the parking lot when he hit 76-year-old Carol Bradley.

Bradley was walking in a crosswalk when troopers say Bristow did not see her as he was making a left-hand turn.

According to troopers, she suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she later died. 

Troopers say charges are pending. 

