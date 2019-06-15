Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, troopers say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating the death of a pedestrian after they were hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart located at 35404 US 19 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Troopers say 36-year-old Brian Bristow was driving through the parking lot when he hit 76-year-old Carol Bradley.
Bradley was walking in a crosswalk when troopers say Bristow did not see her as he was making a left-hand turn.
According to troopers, she suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Troopers say charges are pending.