Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Largo

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is currently investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian crash.

According to police, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. The location of the crash is unknown at this time.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Largo Medical Center for life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss