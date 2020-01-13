Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is currently investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian crash.
According to police, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. The location of the crash is unknown at this time.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to Largo Medical Center for life-threatening injuries and later passed away.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
