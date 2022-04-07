TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a street in St. Petersburg Wednesday night.

Police said the man was attempting to cross 5th Avenue South when he walked into the path of a Hyundai sedan, and was struck by the vehicle. He was wearing dark clothing and not in a crosswalk, according to police.

The man was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he remains in critical condition Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.