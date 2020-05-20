Pedestrian crash closes part of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a pedestrian has shut down the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, just east of Park Place Boulevard in Clearwater.

Paramedics responded to the crash shortly before 9 a.m. and the victim was taken to Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The roadway will remain closed until further notice.

