CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a pedestrian has shut down the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, just east of Park Place Boulevard in Clearwater.
Paramedics responded to the crash shortly before 9 a.m. and the victim was taken to Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The roadway will remain closed until further notice.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘It doesn’t belong to us’: Family finds, returns nearly $1 million in cash
- Missing Pasco girl, 15, not seen for nearly a week
- Officer fired for making ‘racist’ comments online; some say was mistake due to new Facebook feature
- City council considers closing lane on Bayshore
- Pedestrian crash closes part of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard