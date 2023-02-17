CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of a major road in Clearwater is closed after a person was struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the crash along Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., near Old Coachman Road, just before 7:30 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was hit in the westbound lanes. They were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are potentially life-threatening.

Photos from the site of the crash show a large truck – hauling a crane – with damage to its front bumper. Clearwater police have not released any additional details about the crash.

The westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay will be closed from US-19 to Old Coachman Road “for several hours,” according to Clearwater police.

Live traffic data indicates traffic is backing up along US-19 and Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.