ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian and a bicyclist after it diverted from the roadway in St. Pete Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 2:21 p.m., a Toyota Corolla and a Mazda sedan crashed on 4th Street North at 72nd Avenue North.

St. Pete police said the collision caused one car to divert from the road, hitting both a pedestrian and a biker.

The female pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries. The male bicyclist died at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Drivers should expect lane closures for several hours in the northbound lanes on 4th Street North are closed between 69th Avenue North and 73rd Avenue North. The southbound lanes are open.

No additional details were released.

