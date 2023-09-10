PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The flamingo rescued during Hurricane Idalia a few weeks back was released back into the wild Saturday morning.

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores released the flamingo, “Peaches,” and after about an hour, the bird took flight.

Peaches was fitted with a federal band, a resight band, and a satellite transmitter to track her movements. She is the second flamingo in the nation to ever be banded.

The USGS banding lab approved the banding, which will be good for two to three years. The sanctuary partnered with Zoo Miami’s Frank Ridgley, a Research Associate, and Audubon Florida’s Jerry Lorenz, a State Research Director, to band the flamingo.

“The bands and transmitter weigh about as much as a pen, and while may be a little annoying for the bird initially, it will not cause pain or distress to the bird,” the sanctuary said.

The sanctuary also ran a DNA test on Peaches, which will determine the gender in a few weeks.

Peaches was washed up by the hurricane, landing in St. Pete Beach. Employees with the sanctuary told WFLA that the flamingo appeared to be exhausted and in distress.

Updates will be provided on their Facebook page of Peaches journey.