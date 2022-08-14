Correction: The story originally said the man was being chased by deputies. However, PCSO said while the man did flee deputies, they did not pursue him.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from Pinellas County deputies with a baby in the car.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over Dartis Cobb, 35, for a broken headlight just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies said Cobb turned off all lights on his vehicle and sped away.

Deputies said Cobb was “driving at excessively high rates of speed though a highly populated residential area”. He was arrested after driving onto a dead-end street and being forced to stop.

The arrest report stated a one year old child was in the car at the time of the incident. Deputies reportedly found a handgun and ammunition in a bag on the driver’s seat, as well as a single bullet in Cobb’s pocket. His wallet and Florida I.D. were reportedly found in the bag with the gun, which deputies said he is not allowed to own, since he is a felon.

Cobb was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with fleeing police at high speed, child abuse, carrying a concealed firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.