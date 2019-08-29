PCSO says ‘scammer’ posing as deputy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A new phone scam alert for Pinellas County residents.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be alert of a person identifying themselves as “Deputy Jackson” with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to detectives, the suspect identifies himself as a deputy and informs the citizen that they have an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty.

The suspect tells people that if they don’t turn themselves in at the Sheriff’s Office, or pay the fines, they will be arrested at their residence.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has also told citizens to go to the nearest store and purchase gift cards in order to pay off the warrant.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents they will never call citizens requesting money over the telephone.

Detectives advise to not give personal information or account information over the phone, and call the sheriff’s office to report suspicious activity.

If anyone has information on this scam or has become a victim they are asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 582-6200.