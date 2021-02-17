‘Major’ deputy-involved crash shuts down part of Eastlake Road in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area surrounding a deputy-involved crash in Tarpon Springs.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Eastlake Road and Forelock Road near Brooker Creek Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office has not released many details but said in a tweet it was investigating a “major accident” that involved a deputy. The sheriff’s office has not said how many other vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

Eastlake Road is closed in both directions near the crash while deputies investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid that area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

