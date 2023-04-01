TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The History Channel’s hit show “Pawn Stars” is taping part of its next season in the Tampa Bay area in April.

The spinoff show, “Pawn Stars Do America,” will film for six days in downtown St. Petersburg, according to a promotional email. The show is collecting applications from Tampa Bay area residents who want to see the episode filmed live in person.

Rick, Corey and Chumlee “are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects,” according to the spinoff’s description on the History Channel website.

“Fans of the show can get the chance to mingle on set, watch the Pawn Stars guys work and see the process of the show being filmed while we are in town,” the email said.

“Pawn Stars Do America” will film in St. Pete on April 5-7 and April 11-13. Anyone interested in attending a live taping can apply on the FreeTVTix.com website here.