ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Just weeks before his sudden passing last summer, Paul Lamison lived out his dream when he threw out the first pitch before a Tampa Bay Rays game.

Nearly a year later, the Rays honored WFLA’s late Chief Photojournalist with a tribute video and memorial first pitch Wednesday night.

“His first pitch anniversary was coming up so we wanted to do something special,” Paul’s wife Nerissa Lamison said.

Nerissa will always remember cheering on her husband as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch on June 29, 2022.

“When I got here on the field, it’s just remember Paul on the field and how happy he was,” Nerissa said, “but then again it’s bittersweet because it was his happiest moment and the last happiest moment together as a family.”

She said she is grateful Paul’s favorite team agreed to honor his life and legacy.

“It’s not the same,” Nerissa said. “We’re not as athletic as Paul. We’re not as charismatic as Paul, but we did our best and I think Ava stepped up and she did right for her dad and our whole family.”

After a few warm-up throws with the Rays mascot Raymond, Paul’s youngest daughter Ava followed in his footsteps by taking the mound at Tropicana Field for the first pitch.

“I just knew he was cheering, looking down at me, ‘oh you did it,’” Ava Lamison said. “It’s very out of my comfort zone to, like, throw a ball on a mound at a live game, so I was like, ‘oh,’ then once I did it I was like, ‘oh he’s with me and he’s proud.’”

While Paul had dreams of becoming a professional baseball player, he became the best teammate for the WFLA News Channel 8 team during his nearly 30-year career as a photojournalist and Eagle 8 reporter.

“He loved his purpose as a photojournalist,” Nerissa said. “He loved his WFLA family and the news team. He was the champion, the advocate, the friend, the amazing co-worker. I could see that from afar and I can tell by how you guys talk and likewise, you guys are so amazing to Paul.”

Nerissa said the best way to honor Paul is by being happy and living our best lives.