PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 51-year-old man was found floating in Largo Central Park Thursday, according to a release from the Largo Police Department.

Authorities said a passerby spotted the man floating inside a body of water near the front of the military memorial area of the park around 2 p.m.

Largo Police and Largo Fire Rescue were called to remove the body but were unable to find an ID in the man’s possession.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Michael Jeremy Hare. Officers said his next of kin were notified.

Largo police have yet to determine how long Hare was inside the body of water before he was spotted by the passerby.

“It is undetermined at this time if the incident is storm-related,” officers added.

The case remains ongoing and is actively being investigated. Further information was not immediately provided.