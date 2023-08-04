Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger involved in the hit-and-run of a St. Petersburg cyclist was arrested and accused of tampering with evidence.

Pinellas Park police said 26-year-old Anaya Millan was driving her sedan in Pinellas Park on July 29 when her vehicle left the curb lane and struck cyclist William Rothey. The 37-year-old was riding his bicycle along the paved shoulder when he was struck.

After the crash, Millan drove off with 24-year-old Nicole Ventura in the passenger seat. The cyclist was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Ventura used her own vehicle to drive Millan after the deadly incident.

“Ventura assisted Anaya Millan in disposing of the vehicle used in the hit-and-run incident, by dropping it off at a local establishment,” police said.

Ventura also failed to call 911 or provide aid to the cyclist, police added. She was later arrested and charged with accessory after the fact tampering with evidence.

An investigation remains ongoing.