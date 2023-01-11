PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Karen Brodmerkel, 40, was allegedly captured on surveillance video dropping a zippered container with a Paw Patrol design in the pet food aisle when she leaned over to look at items on the shelves.

Brodmerkel reportedly called the store and told the staff she was coming to retrieve the bag.

The sheriff’s office was asked to respond to the store to inspect the “abandoned property.” Deputies said the container allegedly contained multiple plastic bags with a white, powdery substance, two containers with an unknown substance, a glass pipe, aluminum foil, metal and plastic straws, razor blades, lighters, and scissors.

Deputies said Brodmerkel denied owning the bag or anything inside of it. The white substance found inside allegedly tested positive for fentanyl, according to a PCSO field test. The other items inside the bag were submitted for testing.

Brodmerkel was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She has since been released on bond.